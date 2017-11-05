Listen to Win Tickets to the Y98 Mistletoe Show

Win: A pair of tickets to the 2018 Mistletoe Show on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 6:30pm at the Family Arena.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 20, 2017

Listen to Y98 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., all week and call in when you hear a song from All Time Low, All-American Rejects, Fitz and the Tantrums, John Rzeznik and Lights, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2018 Mistletoe Show.

Monday – The All-American Rejects

Tuesday – Goo Goo Dolls

Wednesday – Lights

Thursday – All Time Low

Friday – Fitz & the Tantrums

Tickets are on sale to the general public NOW!

Ticket prices range from $9.81 to $79.95 and can be purchased at The Family Arena Box Office, through Metrotix.com, or via phone at (314) 534-1111. Tickets purchased through Metrotix or by credit card are subject to Metrotix and/or credit card fees.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules.