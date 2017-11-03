Vegetables To Get Sexier Names?

Vegetables are about to get sexier names in the hopes that we will actually EAT them??!!

According to a new study in the “Journal of American Medical Association Internal Medicine”, people are MUCH more likely to eat vegetables if they’re marketed as being cool, SEXY, and maybe a little unhealthy. And not just kids, adults too.

The researchers found that when they packaged vegetables with names like “twisted citrus-glazed carrots,” “dynamite chili and tangy lime-seasoned beets,” and “sweet sizzlin’ green beans,” people were more likely to buy them and eat them.

We’re less likely to buy or eat them if they’re marketed as being healthy. Like, when they offered people a choice between “lighter-choice zucchini” and “slow-roasted caramelized zucchini bites,” it was VERY clear which one was more popular.

So you can probably expect to see more glazed and seasoned vegetables showing up at your grocery store with ridiculous names, and you can also expect yourself to be inexplicably drawn to them.

Click Here to see more.