Thanksgiving Foods Flavored Ice Creams

Ice Cream that tastes like your favorite Thanksgiving foods just went on sale.

A gourmet ice cream company from Portland, Oregon called Salt & Straw just released five new THANKSGIVING ice cream flavors…

1. Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans.

2. Apple cranberry stuffing.

3. Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, including bits of turkey skin mixed in.

4. Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

5. Buttered mashed potatoes and gravy.

And if those sound good to you, or at least intriguing to you, you can get all five pints delivered from SaltAndStraw.com . . . for $65. That’s $13 each. Plus another $20 to $50 for shipping.

Click Here to see more.