Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Thanksgiving Foods Flavored Ice Creams

Filed Under: flavored, foods, ice creams, Morning Show, Thanksgiving
(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Ice Cream that tastes like your favorite Thanksgiving foods just went on sale.

A gourmet ice cream company from Portland, Oregon called Salt & Straw just released five new THANKSGIVING ice cream flavors…

1. Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans.

2. Apple cranberry stuffing.

3. Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, including bits of turkey skin mixed in.

4. Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

5. Buttered mashed potatoes and gravy.

And if those sound good to you, or at least intriguing to you, you can get all five pints delivered from SaltAndStraw.com . . . for $65. That’s $13 each. Plus another $20 to $50 for shipping.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live