Signs You Are A Workaholic

Here are a few signs that you’re a WORKAHOLIC.

Most of us are overworked these days. But there’s a big difference between that, and being a workaholic. Here are four subtle signs you might be one…

1. You can’t let go at night, or when you’re on vacation. You just HAVE to keep checking emails or working on a project. Even if there’s not a tight deadline.

2. Your sense of self-worth is completely tied to your job. Like if you lost your job tomorrow, you’d feel like your entire LIFE would be over. Obviously our jobs are a big PART of our lives, but they shouldn’t be everything.

3. You don’t have any hobbies. You should at least have one or two. And ideally, they should have nothing to do with your job. If that sounds boring, you might be way too focused on one thing.

4. You’d never actually describe yourself as a “workaholic.” People who joke around about being a workaholic usually AREN’T one. Real workaholics tend to be in denial, or they at least don’t want to talk about it.

