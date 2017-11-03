Selena Gomez FaceTimes Marshmello in ‘Wolves’ Video

By Robyn Collins

Selena Gomez has shared the music video for “Wolves,” her collaborative track with Marshmello. The clip, which may be the least expensive video ever dropped by a superstar, all happens on a vertical FaceTime screen. In the beginning of the video, Gomez texts the DJ: “What are you doing? I cannot stop thinking about our song. Can you just play it?”

Then the tune begins and Gomez dances around in a robe as she provides viewers with a tour of herself and her home. She sings her way from the kitchen to the outside, where she sets the phone down and dances to the sexy, energetic song. In the video, she’s dancing for her collaborator, who appears in the upper right part of the screen, but clearly, the playful moves are aimed at her audience.

Watch Selena’s “Wolves” below: