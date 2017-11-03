Sandwich Deals For National Sandwich Day

Today is National Sandwich Day, and there are deals at pretty much every sandwich chain.

Firehouse Subs – The first 50 guests to order a Hook & Ladder sub will receive a coupon for free chips and drink with any sub purchase this month.

Jersey Mike’s – It’s National Sandwich Month at Jersey Mike’s, with different free giveaway sweepstakes every Monday through Thursday of November on Twitter.

McAlister’s Deli – A McAlister’s Club sandwich will be discounted to $4 at participating locations.

Quizno’s – Quizno’s most popular sub, the 8-inch Classic Italian is $5 at participating locations.

Schlotzky’s – Get a small original sandwich for $2.99.

Subway – The world’s biggest sandwich chain is taking things a step further with World Sandwich Day. For every purchase of a sandwich and 30 oz. drink, Subway will donate a meal to domestic hunger-relief organization Feeding America, as well as give you a free sandwich of your own.

