Oprah’s 2017 “Favorite Things” List

(Tech.com)

If you bought EVERYTHING on Oprah’s 2017 List of “Favorite Things”, it would cost you…

Oprah just released her annual holiday list of her “Favorite Things”, and if you bought all 102 items on it, you’d be shelling out $13,400.

On the high end of the list is a $2,000, 55-inch Samsung TV, and a $1,200 2-gear bike from Martone Cycling.

The least expensive items on the list are earbud cases for as little as $10, reading sunglasses for $22, and Crema da Mano Luxe hand cream for $20.

Oprah’s also using this year’s list to promote her new book “The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations”. That’ll cost you $28.

Or how about your own pizza oven, for $150.

One of the more interesting gifts this year is an OLIVE TREE, for a mere $53. Oprah says, quote, “Yes, I have olive trees in my bedroom. A tree is a forever gift. It’s sunshine and earth and water, and it just grows better with time.”

Click Here to see the FULL list.

