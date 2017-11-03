Occasions We’re Most Likely To Celebrate With A Drink

Here are the different occasions when we’re most likely to celebrate with a DRINK.
A new survey asked people to name different occasions when they’re likely to celebrate with a drink or several drinks. And here are the top 10…
1. Your birthday. 83% of people say it’s a reason to celebrate with alcohol.
2. A friend’s engagement, 78%.
3. Your wedding anniversary, 77%.
4. When you finish a tough week at work, 65%.
5. Getting a promotion, 62%.
6. Earning a degree, 59%.
7. Buying or renting a new home, 50%.
8. Starting a new job, 43%.
9. Finally paying off a loan, 35%.
10. Hitting a fitness goal, 13%.
The survey also found we put down the MOST drinks at bachelor or bachelorette parties, nights out with friends, and at wedding receptions.
