Occasions We’re Most Likely To Celebrate With A Drink

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Here are the different occasions when we’re most likely to celebrate with a DRINK.

A new survey asked people to name different occasions when they’re likely to celebrate with a drink or several drinks. And here are the top 10…

1. Your birthday. 83% of people say it’s a reason to celebrate with alcohol.

2. A friend’s engagement, 78%.

3. Your wedding anniversary, 77%.

4. When you finish a tough week at work, 65%.

5. Getting a promotion, 62%.

6. Earning a degree, 59%.

7. Buying or renting a new home, 50%.

8. Starting a new job, 43%.

9. Finally paying off a loan, 35%.

10. Hitting a fitness goal, 13%.

The survey also found we put down the MOST drinks at bachelor or bachelorette parties, nights out with friends, and at wedding receptions.
