Jimmy Fallon Will Miss Tonight’s Show

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

You may notice a re-run of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon because of a “private family matter” Jimmy is dealing with.

The Huffington Post reports that Fallon’s mother, Gloria, has apparently been hospitalized after falling ill.

He plans to be by her side with the rest of the family. Fallon has one sibling, an older sister also named Gloria.

According to NBC, a repeat of a September episode featuring guests Madonna and Camila Cabello will air instead.

Recently Fallon was a guest on Andy Cohen’s What What Happens Live. Watch the clip below:

