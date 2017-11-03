Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jimmy Fallon Talks About Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

Jill Devine
As you probably know, Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are close friends.  I’ve always wondered how their friendship began and I got my answer!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he became friends with Justin Timberlake in 2002 — the year that the JT and Britney Spears broke up.

“We used to hang out all the time with Britney as well,” he dished. “That’s how we met each other on Saturday Night Live. I remember going to a Super Bowl party at Planet Hollywood that Britney and Justin were having. It was just really fun.”

Jimmy went on to say that Britney’s name still occasionally comes up in conversations, but when asked by host Andy Cohen if he was surprised by their breakup, Jimmy made a skeptical face and shook his head no.

Click HERE to see the appearance.

 

