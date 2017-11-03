Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Find Out Who From St. Louis Gave Her This Massive Engagement Ring

Filed Under: basketball, Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee, diamond, Engagement, NBA, photo, Ring, St. Louis, tennis
Photo from @CaroWozniacki on Twitter

Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki posted on Twitter Friday a photo of this massive engagement ring from her boyfriend, and St. Louis native, David Lee.

Lee is a graduate of DeSmet Jesuit High School, and is currently a free agent after 12 years in the NBA.

Wozniacki broke off her engagement to another pro athlete, golfer Rory McIlroy in 2014. It famously happened just days after their wedding invitations were sent out.

Wozniacki, 27, and Lee, 34, were first rumored to be dating about a year ago.

Congrats to their engagement, and she better keep that bling safe – it had to have cost a fortune!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live