Find Out Who From St. Louis Gave Her This Massive Engagement Ring

Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki posted on Twitter Friday a photo of this massive engagement ring from her boyfriend, and St. Louis native, David Lee.

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/TwDPJjoabA — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 3, 2017

Lee is a graduate of DeSmet Jesuit High School, and is currently a free agent after 12 years in the NBA.

Wozniacki broke off her engagement to another pro athlete, golfer Rory McIlroy in 2014. It famously happened just days after their wedding invitations were sent out.

Wozniacki, 27, and Lee, 34, were first rumored to be dating about a year ago.

Happy birthday handsome!! Thank you for making me smile every single day! #34hasneverlookedthisgood 😘❤️😍👫🎂🍾 @dlee042 pic.twitter.com/H0MOBCeuEb — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) April 29, 2017

Congrats to their engagement, and she better keep that bling safe – it had to have cost a fortune!