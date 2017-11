Collins Dictionary’s “Word of the Year” is…

The first group to announce a “Word of the Year” is Collins Dictionary. And they picked “fake news.”

They based their pick off statistics, and they’ve found that “fake news” is being used across all types of media 365% more than last year.

Some of the runners-up for their Word of the Year are echo chamber . . . Antifa . . . fidget spinner . . . gender fluid . . . and gig economy.

