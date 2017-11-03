Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Blind Melon’s Bee Girl Gets Married!

bee girl, Blind Melon, married

Remember the tap-dancing kid in the music video for Blind Melon’s 1992 hit “No Rain”? Well she is officially married!

Heather Deloach — best known for her tap-dancing in the music video — married Matthew Greiner at the US Grant Hotel in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 7,  she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We are overjoyed to finally become husband and wife,” Deloach told PEOPLE. “It’s an amazing feeling when you are marrying your best friend. We can’t wait to start our lives together and one day have our own little bumble bees to add to the hive.”

screen shot 2017 11 03 at 8 57 49 am Blind Melons Bee Girl Gets Married!

“I am honored to be the Bee Girl and am so blessed to have support and love from [Blind Melon] fans all over the world during one of the most special times in my life. I owe it all to Blind Melon and their amazing talents, without them and their vision, I wouldn’t bee who I am today … A VERY HAPPY BEE,” she added.

screen shot 2017 11 03 at 8 58 05 am Blind Melons Bee Girl Gets Married!

