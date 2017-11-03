Airbnb Is Giving Away One Free Night in a House Built Out of Legos

Sleeping on top of Legos isn’t exactly how most people imagine getting a good night’s rest.

But fans of the building blocks have the chance to do so for free thanks to a new contest offered through Airbnb.

People around the world can enter a chance to win an overnight stay at an Airbnb destination made largely out of Legos in Billund, Denmark — where the head office of the Lego Group is located, as well as a Legoland theme park. To enter, contestants must tell Airbnb and Lego what they’d build if they had an infinite supply of Lego pieces.

Along with the overnight stay, up to four guests can play with the more than 25 million bricks and explore the building, which also features a room filled with the history of Lego and a lunch where visitors can build their meal orders with the bricks.

Courtesy of Airbnb

To enter to win, aspiring guests will have to submit a statement detailing what their family would make if given the chance to build something with unlimited Legos bricks. The submissions must be made between Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. PT and Nov. 17 11:59 p.m. PT.

Airbnb will fly the winners to Denmark for free, and the guests must be able to stay at the Legos building on the night of Nov. 24. You can enter the contest here.

Courtesy of Airbnb

While guests will be sleeping on a pile of Legos, there will be a mattress on top of the bricks. (Guests will also get Lego-proof slippers.)

On the day the winning family arrives, the Lego house will be open to the rest of the public until right after lunch. Then, the family will be able to explore the building privately, with the assistance of Jamie Berard, design manager specialist at the Lego Group. The family will also have a chance to build and create the Lego design the pitched in their application.

The contest is the latest in the “Night At” series offered by Airbnb, where the company allows customers to enter a chance to win a one-night stay at a unique location. Previous destinations included a stay for two couples at the top of a ski jump in Holmenkollen, Norway, and a trip to and night at Ellis Island in New York.

Each of the previous winners seemed to have some kind of connection to either the place or imaginative pitch that made the visit particularly meaningful for them. For the couple from Colorado that won the private stay at the top of the ski jump in Norway, one of them once skied off a slope at the resort when he was younger in front of a crowd of people.

This ongoing contest from Airbnb falls in line with what it appears the company is trying to accomplish: becoming a one-stop-shop for travel. Airbnb has recently expanded its effort to promote experiences and restaurants in the cities where guests are staying.