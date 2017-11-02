Winterfest at the Arch Returns This Year

Looking to make memories and do something fun this winter? Winterfest at the Arch will take place in Kiener Plaza Nov. 18-Jan. 1!

Winterfest features a public ice skating rink (made with real ice), plus lots of events in between! It’s free to skate; ice skates will be available for rent, or people can bring their own. You can also rent the rink for private skating events!

Winterfest at the Arch highlights:

-Saturday, November 18: Winterfest’s Opening Day, which coincides with the Festival of Lights that evening featuring the lighting of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights and fireworks.

-Thursday, November 30: One Nation Night: The St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues team up for One Nation Night, which includes appearances from Blues and Cards alumni, Louie and Fredbird, as well as special prizes, giveaways and more.

-Saturday, December 2: St. Louis Blues Holiday Toy Drive and Viewing Party: Fans can watch the Blues at Minnesota Wild game on large outdoor screens in Kiener Plaza. FOX Sports Midwest will broadcast its pregame, postgame and intermission shows live from the Winterfest rink. The St. Louis Blues will also host a toy drive, and fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for donation.

More information and a full calendar of events are available HERE.