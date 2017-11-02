Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Taylor Swift to Drop New Song “Call It What You Want” at Midnight

Filed Under: new song, Taylor Swift
Photo by: Youtube.com

Cancel your late-night plans, because Taylor Swift just revealed on Instagram that she’s dropping a new song called “Call It What You Want” at midnight tonight.

Swift’s Instagram announcement included three posts all featuring snippets of the song’s lyrics alongside the caption, “‘Call It What You Want.’ Midnight Eastern.” EW notes that her social-media blitz immediately followed an announcement on today’s Good Morning America that Swift will give a live performance of “Call It What You Want” on November 9 during ABC’s airing of Scandal. That performance takes place one day before the release of her album Reputation on November 10.

 

 

