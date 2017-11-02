Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Are Holiday Cards Still Relevant?

Jill Devine
(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

This subject may cause quite a debate, but please … NO fighting :)!

The question for you – in the modern, digital, social media world, are people still going to take the time to mail out holiday cards this year?

Apparently the answer is, absolutely yes.  According to a new survey, 89% of people say they’re planning to mail out their annual holiday cards this year and they’re also planning on receiving a lot of cards.

Two-thirds of people say they receive more than 25 cards in the average year.  Just under 10% of people usually get more than 100.

What about you?  Are you planning on sending out holiday cards?  I will be honest, I’m not sure if we will or not.  Some may say I’m a scrooge, but that’s not it.  It’s just not a priority for me, personally.

