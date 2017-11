Half of us feel burned out at work, a here’s why…

According to a new survey, HALF of us feel burned out at our jobs right now. And that’s true across every age bracket.

So what’s making things so rough? Here are the top five answers…

1. Unclear goals. 42% of people say it’s the top cause of stress at their job.

2. The commute, 16%.

3. A bad boss, 16%.

4. Bad coworkers, 14%.

5. Long hours, 12%.

