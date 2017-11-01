Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Apple Knowledge Navigator Video 1987

Check Out this Apple video from 1987 that predicts things like Siri and Alexa.

An Apple concept video from 1987 has been making the rounds, because it pretty accurately predicts the future. It’s promoting a potential new product called The Knowledge Navigator, which is a forerunner to Siri, Alexa, and Google Now.

The video takes place in 2007, and it shows a college professor opening his touchscreen tablet and talking to his digital personal butler who reads back his incoming messages, sets up a videoconference, and even helps prepare a lecture.

Remember, this was before everyone had access to the Internet so the idea is pretty far out there. John Sculley was the Apple CEO at the time and he said people told him it was absurd.

