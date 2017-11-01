The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

Michael Jackson is still the top-earning DEAD celebrity.

Forbes.com does an annual list of “The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities” to celebrate Halloween, and once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1. He’s topped the list in seven of the nine years since his death in 2009.

Here’s this year’s Top 13 along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1. Michael Jackson, $75 million. Dead since 2009.

2. Arnold Palmer, $40 million. Dead since September of last year.

2. “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, $38 million. Dead since 2000.

4. Elvis Presley, $35 million. Dead since 1977.

5. Bob Marley, $23 million. Dead since 1981.

6. Tom Petty, $20 million. Dead since four weeks ago. Obviously, he made almost all of this money while he was still alive. And apparently, that’s cool.

7. Prince, $18 million. Dead since April of last year.

8. Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $16 million. Dead since 1991.

9. John Lennon, $12 million. Dead since 1980.

10. Albert Einstein, $10 million. Dead since 1955.

11. David Bowie, $9.5 million. Dead since January of last year.

12. Elizabeth Taylor, $8 million. Dead since 2011.

13. Bettie Page, $7.5 million. Dead since 2008.

The celebrities that just missed the Top 13 are Muhammad Ali, Steve McQueen, Carrie Fisher, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Lee, Paul Walker, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean.

