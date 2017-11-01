Photos: Lu’s Halloween Adventures

It’s time for some post Halloween pics! BTW – I’m tired! I think I was more overstimulated last night than Lu!

Lu LOVES chewy chocolate chip cookies, so it was a no-brainer to dress her up as Cookie Monster. Brian and I decided to have a little fun with the Sesame Street theme and bought t-shirts to go along with our Cookie Monster. We decided to spare Apple of dressing up, but she still wasn’t having it … as you can see in our family photo:

Lu’s cousin, Kyle, went trick-or-treating with us. He put on a scary mask and I was a little worried that she would cry. Nope. She looked at him and then said, “Hiiiiii!”:

In my sister’s subdivision, there is one house that transforms their yard into a “Haunted House” and tons of people come to visit it. This year, they added a separate kids section (a non-scary zone) and after the kids walked through, they got to pick a toy. She loved it! Here are some pics from Lu’s first Haunted House:

Back at my sister’s house, Lu just kept putting the wrapped candy in her mouth and she wanted to help my sister’s Mother-in-Law help out candy:

Lastly, she wanted to show off her “Hello Kitty” pumpkin:

I hope your Halloween was as fun as ours!