Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photos: Lu’s Halloween Adventures

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: candy, Cookie Monster, Halloween, Happy Halloween, Haunted House, Pumpkin, Sesame Street

It’s time for some post Halloween pics!  BTW – I’m tired!  I think I was more overstimulated last night than Lu!

Lu LOVES chewy chocolate chip cookies, so it was a no-brainer to dress her up as Cookie Monster.  Brian and I decided to have a little fun with the Sesame Street theme and bought t-shirts to go along with our Cookie Monster.  We decided to spare Apple of dressing up, but she still wasn’t having it … as you can see in our family photo:

23167707 1701382359906655 4066981610894519409 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

Lu’s cousin, Kyle, went trick-or-treating with us.  He put on a scary mask and I was a little worried that she would cry.  Nope.  She looked at him and then said, “Hiiiiii!”:

22853131 1701382396573318 3611937922072536782 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

In my sister’s subdivision, there is one house that transforms their yard into a “Haunted House” and tons of people come to visit it.  This year, they added a separate kids section (a non-scary zone) and after the kids walked through, they got to pick a toy.  She loved it!  Here are some pics from Lu’s first Haunted House:

23032555 1701382386573319 239153151269875295 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

3 Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

4 Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

2 Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

Back at my sister’s house, Lu just kept putting the wrapped candy in her mouth and she wanted to help my sister’s Mother-in-Law help out candy:

22885837 1701382439906647 6607981227293020557 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

22853367 1701382416573316 8024907118545178234 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

22894462 1701382489906642 6625947923602085316 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

Lastly, she wanted to show off her “Hello Kitty” pumpkin:

22853152 1701382473239977 4462619335606399013 n Photos: Lus Halloween Adventures

I hope your Halloween was as fun as ours!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live