Fallon & The Roots Set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade announced today that Smokey Robinson, Common, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and more will take place in this year’s annual event, broadcasting live Thanksgiving morning on NBC.

While Fallon and the Roots are return performers, also participating in this year’s event are singer Andra Day, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., rapper Flo Rida, boy band 98 Degrees, Wyclef Jean, Miss America Cara Mund, Bebe Rexha, Goo Goo Dolls, and a bevy of country artists including Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Cam.

The Broadway casts of AnastasiaDear Evan Hansen and Spongebob Squarepants will also perform. The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade airs live on November 23 beginning at 9 a.m. ET as a special TODAY broadcast.

