Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Your Black Licorice Limit

Filed Under: black, licorice, limit, Morning Show, Your
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Here’s how much black licorice it would take to KILL YOU!

Black licorice might actually be DEADLY since it has a chemical compound called glycyrrhizin. And if you have too much of it, it can increase your blood pressure, mess with your heart rhythm and maybe even cause heart failure.

So, how much black licorice could put you in danger? It’s a lot, but maybe less than you’d think.

According to the FDA, if you eat two ounces of black licorice every day for at least two weeks, that’s when you could start having problems.

So eat your black licorice in moderation, or do what most of us do, and don’t eat it at all.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live