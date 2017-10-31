Your Black Licorice Limit

Here’s how much black licorice it would take to KILL YOU!

Black licorice might actually be DEADLY since it has a chemical compound called glycyrrhizin. And if you have too much of it, it can increase your blood pressure, mess with your heart rhythm and maybe even cause heart failure.

So, how much black licorice could put you in danger? It’s a lot, but maybe less than you’d think.

According to the FDA, if you eat two ounces of black licorice every day for at least two weeks, that’s when you could start having problems.

So eat your black licorice in moderation, or do what most of us do, and don’t eat it at all.

