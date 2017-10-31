The most common PHOBIAS include…

Since it’s Halloween, A new survey asked more than 9,000 people to name their biggest FEARS…

1. Arachnophobia, fear of spiders.

2. Acrophobia, fear of heights.

3. Claustrophobia, fear of small spaces.

4. Thalassophobia, fear of deep water.

5. Necrophobia, fear of death.

6. Glossophobia, fear of public speaking.

7. Ophidiophobia, fear of snakes.

8. Tryanophobia, fear of needles.

9. Entomophobia, fear of insects.

10. Galeophobia, fear of sharks.

