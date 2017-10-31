The Best Wine To Pair With Your Halloween Candy

Here’s a quick guide to pairing candy and WINE.

Once your kids are in bed tonight, the question is what type of WINE goes best with their Halloween candy? Here are six candies, and the best wine to pair with each one…

1. Butterfinger. Try it with a buttery chardonnay. The flavors go best with a white wine. Ideally one that’s medium-bodied.

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Try a Lambrusco. It’s a sweet wine that goes well with peanut butter for the same reason jelly does.

3. Kit Kats, or anything that’s mostly about the chocolate. Go with a Pinot Noir or a Syrah. Definitely something red.

4. Candy corn. Pop a bottle of champagne or Prosecco. Apparently the waxiness of the candy corn goes well with bubbles. (???)

5. Snickers. Go with a deep, rich Syrah. It goes well with chocolate and nuts.

6. Starburst, Nerds, or anything else that’s straight sugar. Pair it with a dry Riesling, or a dry rosé. You’re already getting enough sugar, so you don’t want anything too sweet.

