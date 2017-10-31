The Best Horror Movies Of 2017 So Far

A list of the BEST horror movies of the year so far includes…

Since today is Halloween, Vulture.com’s list of “The Best Horror Films of 2017 So Far” is worth a look.

There are 24 movies on the list, and here are 10 of them, in no particular order:

1. “It”. Pennywise the Dancing Clown terrorizes several children in a small town.

2. “Get Out”. When an African-American man reluctantly agrees to meet the parents of his white girlfriend, things don not go as planned.

3. “The Girl with All the Gifts”. A zombie movie, but a good, non-cliché zombie movie.

4. “Raw”. This was the French cannibal flick that allegedly caused people to faint at a screening.

5. “Split”. If you want to really do this one right, watch M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable” first. Then you can better enjoy his upcoming movie “Glass”, which is a sequel to BOTH.

6. “Happy Death Day”. It’s the slasher version of “Groundhog Day” that someone should have thought of YEARS ago. A girl has to relive the day of her murder over and over again, until she can identify her killer.

7. “Annabelle: Creation”. The FOURTH movie in the “Conjuring” franchise. But probably not the last.

8. “A Dark Song”. A woman hires a spiritual guide to help her contact her son, who was kidnapped and murdered. This one’s kind of understated, but your patience pays off.

9. “The Devil’s Candy”. A metalhead/painter moves his family into a home where the previous occupants were murdered by their son. Why? The Devil made him do it. And maybe he’s not finished.

10. “Prevenge”. A woman’s unborn baby commands her to kill. So she does.