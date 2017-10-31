Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Labrador Retrievers Are the Most Popular Dogs in America

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
396200 02: Abby, a Black Labrador Retriever search dog, poses at a ceremony honoring search and rescue dogs at the Pet Art 3 Exhibit October 21, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. Abby and her trainer, Debra Tosch (not pictured) are a FEMA-certified (Federal Emergency Management Agency) search and rescue canine team. They were honored at the exhibit for being one of 13 canine teams to assist in the World Trade Center rescue efforts. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

My first dog (as an adult) was a Labrador retriever.  Labs are such amazing dogs, it’s not shocking they are named the most popular dog in America year after year after year …

Cheat Sheet says:

Labs make great family dogs. They can learn to play gently with small kids. And they also make excellent hunting companions. Plus, Labrador retrievers are always ready for adventure, whether that’s a hike in the mountains or a trip to the beach. And they’ll even curl up on the couch with you.

