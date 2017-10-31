Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Exercising Away Your Halloween Candy

Filed Under: away, candy, exercising, Halloween, Morning Show
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Here’s how much exercising you’ll need to do to burn off your favorite Halloween treats.

How much exercise do you need to do to burn off your favorite Halloween candy? Well, MenFitness.com put together a list of the exercise equivalents needed.

They gave the calorie content for each candy and then divided it into how many minutes you would need to do of a certain exercise to BURN IT OFF, and it seems like a lot of work for so little a snack.

For instance, it will take you 17 MINUTES of running to burn off 5 miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

It will take you 12 MINUTES of running to burn off 2 Snickers fun size bars.

And it will take you 5 MINUTES of running to burn off 1 fun size pack of Skittles.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live