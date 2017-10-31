Exercising Away Your Halloween Candy

Here’s how much exercising you’ll need to do to burn off your favorite Halloween treats.

How much exercise do you need to do to burn off your favorite Halloween candy? Well, MenFitness.com put together a list of the exercise equivalents needed.

They gave the calorie content for each candy and then divided it into how many minutes you would need to do of a certain exercise to BURN IT OFF, and it seems like a lot of work for so little a snack.

For instance, it will take you 17 MINUTES of running to burn off 5 miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

It will take you 12 MINUTES of running to burn off 2 Snickers fun size bars.

And it will take you 5 MINUTES of running to burn off 1 fun size pack of Skittles.

