Is this restaurant really haunted?

A restaurant in Ventura, California named Cronies Sports Grill is making the news because it might be haunted. There are two security videos showing chairs moving on their own. One is a barstool that toppled over in the middle of the night.

The other is a chair leans back on its own, and then returns upright. A customer even sees that happen and walks over to check it out. A lot of people say it seems like a publicity stunt though.