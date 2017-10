The amputee who goes viral every year for his one-legged costumes is going as Tigger from “Winnie the Pooh” this year.

Josh Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 9, creates AMAZING Halloween costumes every year.

This year’s costume is Tigger from “Winnie the Pooh”, and his leg is Tigger’s spring-loaded tail!