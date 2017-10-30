Are these really the WORST scary movies ever made?

If you are looking for a SCARY movie for Halloween, you may want to avoid these. NJ.com put out a list of “The 13 WORST Scary Movies Ever Made”.

Here they are…

13) The Happening (2008)

12) Jason X (2001)

11) Night of the Lepus (1972)

10) Maximum Overdrive (1986)

9) Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

8) Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)

7) Maniac (1934)

6) Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster (1965)

5) The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies (1964)

4) The Creeping Terror (1964)

3) Orgy of the Dead (1965)

2) Robot Monster (1953)

1) Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)

Click Here to see more.