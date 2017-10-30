Are these really the WORST scary movies ever made?
If you are looking for a SCARY movie for Halloween, you may want to avoid these. NJ.com put out a list of “The 13 WORST Scary Movies Ever Made”.
Here they are…
13) The Happening (2008)
12) Jason X (2001)
11) Night of the Lepus (1972)
10) Maximum Overdrive (1986)
9) Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
8) Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)
7) Maniac (1934)
6) Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster (1965)
5) The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies (1964)
4) The Creeping Terror (1964)
3) Orgy of the Dead (1965)
2) Robot Monster (1953)
1) Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)
