Restaurants Where You Can Eat Free On Halloween If You’re In Costume

Here’s where you can get FREE food tomorrow if you where your Halloween costume.

The website Delish.com posted a list of restaurants where you can get free food tomorrow if you show up in costume…

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – All day on Halloween, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.

Applebee’s – If you wear your costume on Halloween, kids get to eat free. Just make sure your local Applebee’s is participating.

Bertucci’s – Kids in costume get a free meal.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree on Halloween when you use the promo code “Kid Halloween”.

IHOP- From 7am through 10pm on Halloween, kids ages 12 and under can get a free Scary Face Pancake.

Krispy Kreme – Throw on your costume and get to Krispy Kreme to snag a free doughnut at participating locations on Halloween.

McAlister’s Deli – Check out the list of participating restaurants to see if your local McAlister’s is serving up free kids meals for costumed little ones (ages 12 and under).

Outback Steakhouse – When the kids get a Joey Meal on Halloween, they’ll get a free dirt cup for dessert.

Click Here to see more.