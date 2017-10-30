Restaurants Where You Can Eat Free On Halloween If You’re In Costume

Here’s where you can get FREE food tomorrow if you where your Halloween costume.
The website Delish.com posted a list of restaurants where you can get free food tomorrow if you show up in costume…
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – All day on Halloween, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.
Applebee’s – If you wear your costume on Halloween, kids get to eat free. Just make sure your local Applebee’s is participating.
Bertucci’s – Kids in costume get a free meal.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree on Halloween when you use the promo code “Kid Halloween”.
IHOP- From 7am through 10pm on Halloween, kids ages 12 and under can get a free Scary Face Pancake.
Krispy Kreme – Throw on your costume and get to Krispy Kreme to snag a free doughnut at participating locations on Halloween.
McAlister’s Deli – Check out the list of participating restaurants to see if your local McAlister’s is serving up free kids meals for costumed little ones (ages 12 and under).
Outback Steakhouse – When the kids get a Joey Meal on Halloween, they’ll get a free dirt cup for dessert.
