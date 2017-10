Gwyneth Paltrow might have won Halloween by dressing as her character from “Seven”.

Gwyneth Paltrow gets a lot of guff and deservedly so. But she totally won Halloween 2017 by dressing as her character from “Seven”. From the END of “Seven”. You know, the “What’s in the box???” part!

Her boyfriend Brad Falchuk went as Kevin Spacey’s character.

Click Here to see more.