Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 27th – Sunday, October 30th)

See how Kevin spent his weekend.

It was another busy weekend in the Berghoff household. Friday evening, we spent time deciding what braces to get for Kennedy. Fortunately, she chose the cheaper set (on the left) because you can change the colors!

Jackson couldn’t stop reading his new favorite book series “Dog Man”. It’s by the same guy who writes “Captain Underpants”. He finished bok 1 and 2 in the series, so it’s on to book 3 this weekend.

Saturday was our annual get together for Halloween with our friends Doug, Julie, Tom, Heather, and their kids. And this weekend was actually cold enough to really enjoy the bonfire.

We also enjoyed the different foods like Julie’s “Veggie Stein” snacks…

And Heather’s “Spider Web Chocolate Surprise”…

I was more interested in the fact that they actually had a COMPLETE 1972 Odyssey video game center! (Sadly, they are still trying to find a way to hook it up to a modern television.)

Like most of you, I too couldn’t help but notice the FROST on Sunday morning.

My niece, Reese, spent most of the day with us. Naturally, our guinea pigs, Puzzles and Teddy got quite a workout.

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!