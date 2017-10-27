Photo: Starbucks’ Zombie Frappuccino

The Zombie Frappuccino is available RIGHT NOW at Starbucks!

The rumors have come true, and Starbucks really DID roll out a new Zombie Frappuccino.

Like the Unicorn Frappuccino earlier this year, it seems like the main appeal is how good it looks in Instagram photos and NOT the taste. The Zombie Frappuccino has a caramel apple flavor that’s getting mixed reviews already.

But since you still want to try one, it went on sale yesterday, and it’ll be available through Halloween.

Click Here to see more.