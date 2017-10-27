Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Horror Music Videos To Play At Your Halloween Party

A list of horror music videos to play at your Halloween party includes…

Since playing scary music at your Halloween party is old hat. Why not set up a monitor or a TV screen and play scary VIDEOS? Syfy.com put together a list of 31 Horror Music Videos to play at your Halloween party. Here are 10 of them:

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Pet Sematary” by The Ramones

“Bark at the Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“Living Dead Girl” by Rob Zombie

“Insane” by Korn

“Helena” by My Chemical Romance

“Bodies” by Drowning Pool

“It Snows in Hell” by the Finnish rock band Lordi

“The Devil in I” by Slipknot

Click Here to see more.

