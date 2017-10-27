Halloween Candy Ranked

Nutritionists rank Halloween candy from BEST to WORST.

Some nutritionists ranked Halloween candy from the best to worst for you. They based it on things like calories and sugar grams, whether there’s any protein or fiber to help keep you full, and how LONG they take to eat.

Here’s their list of nine candies, starting with the BEST…

1. Gummy worms. Specifically the Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. One serving of eight gummy worms comes in at 100 calories and 14 grams of sugar. And since they’re chewy, you can eat them more slowly.

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. A single peanut butter cup has 110 calories and 11 grams of sugar . . . but there’s also two grams of protein and one gram of fiber. And the individually-wrapped ones for Halloween help keep your portions in check.

3. Blow Pops. It has 13 grams of sugar but only 70 calories. Plus sucking on one will take you a while to finish, and then you get some gum when you hit the center.

4. Snickers. A four-piece serving of Snickers Miniatures has 170 calories and 18 grams of sugar . . . plus three grams of protein and one gram of fiber. But if you can somehow eat just one or two pieces, it knocks your sugar intake down to less than 10 grams.

5. Twix. It’s 150 calories and 15 grams of sugar for a 3-piece serving of the Twix Minis. But watch out for the Fun Size versions, which are 250 calories for two pieces.

6. Kit Kats. The Kit Kats Miniatures clock in at 170 calories and 17 grams of sugar for four pieces.

7. Twizzlers Strawberry Twists. It’s 90 calories and 13 grams of sugar for three snack size pieces, but almost no protein or fiber.

8. Tootsie Roll Midgees. They’re chewy, so you can take your time eating them. But six pieces have 140 calories and 20 grams of sugar . . . and no protein or fiber.

9. Candy Corn. A serving size of candy corn is 19 pieces, which contains 140 calories and 28 grams of sugar. And since they’re not individually-wrapped like some of the other options, it can be hard to stop at one serving.

