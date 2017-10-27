Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Fashion Turn-Offs

The biggest fashion TURN-OFFS include…

A new study found the biggest FASHION TURN-OFFS for men and women across five different age groups.

Here’s what women HATE the most on men…

Teenagers: New Balance shoes . . . Women in their 20s: Fedoras . . . Women in their 30s: “Music festival” clothing . . . Women in their 40s: Skinny ties . . . and Women in their 50s: Track pants or jogging pants.

And here’s what men HATE the most on women . . .

Teenagers: Turtlenecks . . . Men in their 20s: Henna tattoos . . . Men in their 30s: The dog filter on Snapchat, which I guess counts as fashion? . . . Men in their 40s: Leopard print . . . Men in their 50s: Too much makeup.

