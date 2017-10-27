Bentley’s Pet Stuff Helping Local Vendors and Rescue Groups

I don’t know if you had plans to attend the Pet Expo this weekend, but if you didn’t hear the news … it’s been cancelled.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff heard the news about the Pet Expo and decided to turn a negative into a positive:

We wanted to offer anyone who had been affected by the pet expo postponement to still have a great weekend. Whether it be a rescue, a fitness group, trainers, vets, we were excited to open our stores and allow those that have the same beliefs as Bentley’s to come in and enjoy the weekend, get some pets adopted and get some exciting new things for their pets. Bentley’s Pet stuff is always looking to host Rescue groups to help get pets adopted and we often do donation drives for rescues in need. We always have things going on in the stores from samples and tastings to sales or even some costume contests for Halloween!

Pet parents, stop in for any goodies that would have been at the expo, and just for stopping by, you can enter to win a gift basket worth $100!!!! Please reach out to us with any questions/concerns, and let us know if you’re interested in setting up here!!

We have 7 St. Louis area locations. Here’s what some of the locations will be doing on site – Rock Hill: On Saturday, we will have our Halloween Party which will be a Scavenger Hunt, Bobbing for tennis balls, Pumpkin Lattes. We have Mid America Boston Terrier and Stray Haven Rescue here. Zen&Zip Fitness will be here too. Cottleville: Stray Paws and probably 5 Acres will be on site on Saturday; Sunday we will have Baxters K9 Complex, along with Love on a Leash. Kirkwood: We’ve got Once Upon A Prayer here Saturday from 2-4pm and Hope 4 Paws here Sunday 12-3. Creve Coeur: Gateway Pet Guardians’ kiss-a-bull event from 12-2p, helping change the stereotypes of pitbulls. Ofallon: Stepping stone 12-3p on Saturday, 5 Acres 11a-1p, VIP Pet Care Sunday 10-1130a. Click HERE for further details.

Thank You Bentley’s for providing a “mini expo” this weekend!