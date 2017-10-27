Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

7 Last-Minute Costume Ideas With Tutus

Filed Under: Halloween Costumes, last-minute, tutu
Do you have a tutu in your closet that you’ve been dying to wear for Halloween? Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven easy costumes you can create with a tutu. Here they are:
  1. A ballerina. There’s a lot you can do to accessorize with this look, including pairing your tutu with a sequin leotard.
  2. A fairy. Just add a leotard, some glitter and a colorful wig.
  3. A Starbucks drink. Make yourself into a frilly Frappucino.
  4. A rainbow. Add a pair of rainbow rocks and a rainbow T-shirt to pull the look together.
  5. A Poké ball. All you need is a red shirt, a black and silver belt and a white tutu.
  6. A pumpkin. Pair a pumpkin T-shirt with an orange tutu skirt.
  7. An emoji. There are countless options of emojis you can make into a costume. Just add the tutu to take things to the next level.

