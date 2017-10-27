7 Last-Minute Costume Ideas With Tutus

Do you have a tutu in your closet that you’ve been dying to wear for Halloween? Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven easy costumes you can create with a tutu. Here they are:

A ballerina. There’s a lot you can do to accessorize with this look, including pairing your tutu with a sequin leotard. A fairy. Just add a leotard, some glitter and a colorful wig. A Starbucks drink. Make yourself into a frilly Frappucino. A rainbow. Add a pair of rainbow rocks and a rainbow T-shirt to pull the look together. A Poké ball. All you need is a red shirt, a black and silver belt and a white tutu. A pumpkin. Pair a pumpkin T-shirt with an orange tutu skirt. An emoji. There are countless options of emojis you can make into a costume. Just add the tutu to take things to the next level. No tutu? Check out these last minute ideas! Click here to read more!