7 Last-Minute Costume Ideas With Tutus

Do you have a tutu in your closet that you’ve been dying to wear for Halloween? Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven easy costumes you can create with a tutu. Here they are:
- A ballerina. There’s a lot you can do to accessorize with this look, including pairing your tutu with a sequin leotard.
- A fairy. Just add a leotard, some glitter and a colorful wig.
- A Starbucks drink. Make yourself into a frilly Frappucino.
- A rainbow. Add a pair of rainbow rocks and a rainbow T-shirt to pull the look together.
- A Poké ball. All you need is a red shirt, a black and silver belt and a white tutu.
- A pumpkin. Pair a pumpkin T-shirt with an orange tutu skirt.
- An emoji. There are countless options of emojis you can make into a costume. Just add the tutu to take things to the next level.
No tutu? Check out these last minute ideas!