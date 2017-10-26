Viral Video: You Can Only Use This Mirror If You Smile

Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

A new high-tech mirror only shows your reflection if you smile??!!

A designer named Berk Ilhan just released a new MIRROR that only shows you your reflection if you’re SMILING. And it figures out if you are by using a camera and special facial recognition technology.

Berk says he designed it for cancer patients, since research has proven that smiling can help improve their lives, reduce their stress, and possibly even be one small factor in beating the disease. The mirror should be up on Kickstarter soon.

