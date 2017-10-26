Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best Baseball Cities In America

Naturally, St. Louis makes the list!

According to a new study, New York is the best city in America to be a baseball fan, but St. Louis is a very close SECOND.

Researchers looked at a bunch of different factors, like win-loss records, ticket prices, how close each stadium is to the city center, and how engaged the fans are.

The top 10 cities, in order, are New York . . . St. Louis . . . Los Angeles . . . San Francisco . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Boston . . . Atlanta . . . Cincinnati . . . Chicago . . . and Pittsburgh.

