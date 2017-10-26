Pit Bulls Take Over the St. Louis Metro Area: Kiss-A-Bull Event

When I heard about this upcoming event, I instantly smiled and wanted to get the word out as fast I could. From my friends at Gateway Pet Guardians:

At Gateway Pet Guardians, they dislike breed labeling. BUT, they LOVE blocky-headed, slobbery, excitable, wiggly-butts! Sometimes those dogs are known as pit bull terrier type dogs.

“October 28 is Pit Bull Awareness Day, and we want to show off our adoptable dogs! Some resemble pitties and some ARE pitties (DNA tested). We are placing them all around the metro area to spread the love and change minds!” says Jamie Case, Executive Director. Participating locations can be visited from 12-2pm on Saturday, October 28 to kiss a bull! Each location will have one of our adoptable pups and the opportunity to get an exclusive “Sleeps with Pit Bulls”

long-sleeved t-shirt.

Kisses are free from any of our wiggly butts BUT they would love for you to share your kissing photos on social media and tag Gateway Pet Guardians! (Pit bulls are the best kissers if you didn’t know.) If you visit one of the locations, make sure to use the #GPGkissabull and check in when you post!

(Yes, yes there is a catch to get these awesome shirts). In order to receive one of these amazing t-shirts, you must sign up to become a GPG Giving Guardian at one of the sponsored locations.

Participating Locations:

R.P. Lumber Company – Edwardsville, IL

RP Lumber Company – Troy, IL

Rural King Supply – Swansea, IL

Theis Farm- Pumpkinland – Hanley location, MO

Crossfit Voyage – O’Fallon, IL

Big Daddy’s Bar & Grill – Soulard, MO

Bentley’s Pet Stuff – Creve Coeur, MO

Randall’s Wines and Spirits – Fairview Heights, IL

Shop ‘n Save – S. Lindbergh, MO

Milk and Honey – Wildwood, MO

You may just see one of these cuties out and about!!

About Gateway Pet Guardians –

Gateway Pet Guardians is 501(c)3 nonprofit animal shelter whose passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers care for animals on the streets of East St. Louis, Illinois, and surrounding areas. Our mission is to end homelessness for animals in the Metro East through rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, community outreach and education.