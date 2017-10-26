Photos: The Worst “Sexy” Costumes For Halloween

Here are some of the worst “sexy” costumes on sale this Halloween.

1. Sexy Eleven from “Stranger Things”. It’s just wrong.

2. Sexy Fake News. It’s just a short dress with newspaper stories printed on it and the word “FAKE” in big red letters.

3. Sexy Elf on the Shelf.

4. Sexy Pennywise from “It”.

5. Sexy Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” . . . and sexy Beast. Yes, there are women’s costumes for both!

