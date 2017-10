A new noise-canceling fork eliminates your slurping sounds??!!

The Japanese company Nissin makes instant noodles, like Top Ramen and Cup Noodles. And they’ve invented a NOISE-CANCELING FORK that eliminates your slurping sounds.

The thing looks like an electric toothbrush, but with a fork on the end instead of the brush. And when you use it, it sends a signal to an app on your smartphone to play white noise, which covers up the slurping sounds you’re making.