Watch a two-month-old baby hear her mother’s voice for the first time!

Having a deaf daughter makes me a little partial to videos like this one.

A video has gone viral of a two-month-old baby who hears her mother’s voice for the very first time. She was born with congenital hearing loss last summer, and doctors fitted her with a hearing aid a couple of weeks ago.

In the video, her mom is holding her and talking, and you can see the baby’s face go through an entire range of emotions.