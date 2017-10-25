Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best And Worst Cities For Halloween

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

A new study found the best and worst cities for Halloween, and St. Louis makes one of the lists!

A new study by WalletHub ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to celebrate Halloween.

The rankings are based on 18 different factors, including things like the price of Halloween party tickets . . . candy stores . . . pumpkin patches . . . the weather . . . and how good they are for trick-or-treating, based on the population density.

And the top 10 cities are: New York City . . . Jersey City, New Jersey . . . Santa Ana, California . . . Las Vegas . . . Anaheim, California . . . Los Angeles . . . Chicago . . . Laredo, Texas . . . San Diego . . . and Gilbert, Arizona.

The 10 worst are: Birmingham, Alabama . . . St. Petersburg, Florida . . . Detroit . . . Memphis . . . Cleveland . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . Kansas City, Missouri . . . Greensboro, North Carolina . . . Raleigh, North Carolina . . . and ST. LOUIS.

