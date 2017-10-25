St. Louis Blues and Doggies

As if I needed another reason to love the St. Louis Blues, but they gave me one.
Some of the players took part in a photoshoot for the 2018 Pucks for Paws calendar.
From the NHL:
The Blues are bringing back a dog-themed calendar this season to help raise money for local animal shelters. The calendar will be available for purchase at Barkin’ for the Blues Night on Dec. 7 vs. Dallas.
“[Shelters are] doing so much on so little, to be honest, and a lot of it’s just for the love of the dogs and trying to help the community and trying to help the animals,” said goaltender Jake Allen, whose dog Marvin was adopted from Gateway Pet Guardians.
In addition to purchasing their Pucks for Paws calendar, fans at Barkin’ for the Blues can meet adoptable pets on the concourse. Proceeds will benefit Five Acres Animal Shelter, Gateway Pet Guardians and Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
“All of these dogs and every one of them that I’ve met at a shelter have been pretty amazing,” Allen said. “And Marvin is so gentle and nice, especially with our little daughter now. It’s pretty amazing.”
My heart may have melted a little!