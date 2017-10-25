St. Louis Blues and Doggies

The Blues are bringing back a dog-themed calendar this season to help raise money for local animal shelters. The calendar will be available for purchase at Barkin’ for the Blues Night on Dec. 7 vs. Dallas.

“[Shelters are] doing so much on so little, to be honest, and a lot of it’s just for the love of the dogs and trying to help the community and trying to help the animals,” said goaltender Jake Allen, whose dog Marvin was adopted from Gateway Pet Guardians.