Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Blues and Doggies

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Barkin' For The Blues, Blues, Blues Hockey, dog, Five Acres Animal Shelter, Gateway Pet Guardians, GPG, hockey, Pucks for Paws, Scottrade Center, St. Louis Blues, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, twitter

As if I needed another reason to love the St. Louis Blues, but they gave me one.

Some of the players took part in a photoshoot for the 2018 Pucks for Paws calendar.

From the NHL:

The Blues are bringing back a dog-themed calendar this season to help raise money for local animal shelters. The calendar will be available for purchase at Barkin’ for the Blues Night on Dec. 7 vs. Dallas.

“[Shelters are] doing so much on so little, to be honest, and a lot of it’s just for the love of the dogs and trying to help the community and trying to help the animals,” said goaltender Jake Allen, whose dog Marvin was adopted from Gateway Pet Guardians.

 

In addition to purchasing their Pucks for Paws calendar, fans at Barkin’ for the Blues can meet adoptable pets on the concourse. Proceeds will benefit Five Acres Animal Shelter, Gateway Pet Guardians and Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

“All of these dogs and every one of them that I’ve met at a shelter have been pretty amazing,” Allen said. “And Marvin is so gentle and nice, especially with our little daughter now. It’s pretty amazing.”

My heart may have melted a little!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live