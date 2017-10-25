Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant & Expecting a Boy

According to Us Weekly reports that Khloe Kardashian, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is having a boy.

The news comes as sources say the 33-year-old reality star is doing her best to maintain her fitness routine while pregnant. “She’s hungrier than ever [and eating] smaller meals throughout the day,” says a source, who adds she’s also doing “more cardio” but “less intensive” workouts overall. As for her relationship with Thompson, the insider claims, “Marriage is definitely in the cards. They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

So if you are truly “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, there are 3 Kardashian offsprings in the works.

Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott, along with Kim & Kayne are in the process of using a surrogate which is about 3 months along.

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 🌊 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Also announced today, the Kardashians have re-signed with E! network and are pocketing $30 million a season … for 5 seasons, which comes to $150 million.

E! is paying for all services rendered by the Kardashians. It’s a bump from their 2015 contract, in which they got $20 million a cycle for 5 cycles — total $100 million.

