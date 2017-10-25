Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd)

Here’s how Kevin spent his weekend.

It was another busy and FUN weekend. It kicked off on Friday with Guy’s daughter’s wedding, and Sara and I getting all gussied up for the event.

We had a great time, even though my alter ego “Ken Berghoff” was invited instead of me!

On Saturday, Sara’s school had their Trunk Or Treat event. Kennedy dressed up as a peacock princess and Jackson went as Batman.

The theme of our car was a library. So we all went as characters from books. I was Darth Vader… on vacation. Sara was a marathon runner because she had to run a 5K later that evening.

Jackson also lost a tooth! Too much early Halloween candy I guess.

Sunday was a relaxing day. I saw that my name made the paper for hosting the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Athletic Club’s trivia night next weekend in Jerseyville.

And we even had some time to enjoy the NEW equipment at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a good one, too!