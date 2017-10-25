Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd)

Filed Under: $20, 22, 5, Friday, Kevin, October, Phillips & Company, Photos, Sunday, Weekend
(Photo by Sara Berghoff)

Here’s how Kevin spent his weekend.

It was another busy and FUN weekend. It kicked off on Friday with Guy’s daughter’s wedding, and Sara and I getting all gussied up for the event.

wedding Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

We had a great time, even though my alter ego “Ken Berghoff” was invited instead of me!

wedding Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

On Saturday, Sara’s school had their Trunk Or Treat event. Kennedy dressed up as a peacock princess and Jackson went as Batman.

costumes Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

The theme of our car was a library. So we all went as characters from books. I was Darth Vader… on vacation. Sara was a marathon runner because she had to run a 5K later that evening.

trunkortreat Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

Jackson also lost a tooth! Too much early Halloween candy I guess.

jackson Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

Sunday was a relaxing day. I saw that my name made the paper for hosting the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Athletic Club’s trivia night next weekend in Jerseyville.

trivia Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

And we even had some time to enjoy the NEW equipment at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

park Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 20th Sunday, October 22nd)

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a good one, too!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live